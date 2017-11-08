Hubbard County Incidents

Nov. 3: A caller on Wildwood Rd. reported that two vehicles were parked in front of the residence for the past half-hour; A Nevis caller wanted to speak to an officer about taxidermy work, it has been two years and the owner will not return the product or his calls; A Nevis caller wanted to speak to a deputy about a neighbor who may hunt too close to residences; A felon in possession was reported on 320th St.; A caller on State 87 reported issues with getting things back from her landlord; A Nevis caller reported that he was watching a domestic in a dark, silver-gray truck; A report of threats was made in Park Rapids; A caller on 480th St. reported a pickup truck driving slowly up and down the roadway and shining a light into fields;

Nov. 4: A caller reported a blue Blazer that was parked in the roadway; A Menahga caller reported a random camper on his property; An officer reported being out with a person who was walking away from the officer;

Nov. 5: A caller on 167th St. reported a unknown vehicle parked on the property; A caller on 170th St. reported a black Dodge pickup with an upside-down plate that was shining and shooting into the field where he was hunting; An abandoned car with all the doors open was reported; A report was made on Co. Rd. 23 of more than 10 bags of garbage dumped; A Nevis caller reported that there was damage to his son's mom's car from the prior night; A caller reported a vehicle passing in no passing zones, passed to state patrol; A Park Rapids caller reported that he just got back from being gone and someone has been on his property, there is a fire pit and beer bottles; A caller reported that a 1998 Dodge pickup was road hunting, saw uncased guns in truck, loud muffler, lifted, silver rocker panels, Minnesota plates; A caller reported that for the last 30 miles he had watched a white pickup with a topper all over the road, crossing lines and speeding up and slowing down.

Medical: Nov. 2: An ambulance was requested on 270th St. for a 45-year-old with a possible stroke;

Nov. 3: An ambulance was requested in Cass Lake for a female who couldn't get up; An ambulance was requested in Lake George for transport to the ER for ab pain;

Nov. 4: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male with chest pains and dizzy; An ambulance was requested on 275th Ave. for a male who fell out of a deer stand, breathing, unknown if conscious; An ambulance was requested on Fairwood Dr. for a male having severe back pain;

Nov. 5: An ambulance was requested on Plum Dr. for a 52-year-old male having chest pains; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a 89-year-old female having a hard time breathing, been sick a few days and needs to go to ER.

Accidents: Nov. 4: A caller reported a car in the ditch in a swamp, does not appear to be occupied; A caller reported a pickup in the ditch, no injuries, driver has slurred speech and may be intoxicated;

Nov. 5: A caller on 190th St. reported a property damage accident at the end of his driveway, wants to speak to an officer; A person reported that a daughter rolled her car about 30 minutes ago, tow is on scene, mom is nurse and took daughter home, dad is on scene.

Animal related: Nov. 2: A car vs. deer collision was reported, deer needs to be put down, would like permit; A caller reported that a truck hit a deer, has been dispatched and would like permit;

Nov. 3: A vehicle vs. deer collision was reported on State 87, no injuries, caller would like possession tag; A deer needed to be dispatched on Fenwick Cir.; A person wanted to speak to a deputy about a deer tag;

Nov. 4: A caller wanted to speak to an officer about a deer that was hit by a car and was already brought home; A Park Rapids caller reported a dog with no shelter, food or water;

Nov. 5: A deer permit was requested; A caller reported that he hit a fawn with his work truck, would like a report and kill tag.

Burglaries, thefts: Nov. 2: An upstairs motion alarm was activated on 190th St.;

Nov. 5: A caller reported a garage being broken into on State 87; A caller on Co. Rd. 18 wanted to speak to an officer about a person signing for and taking her packages.

Fires: Nov. 2: A residential fire alarm was activated on Jasmine Dr.;

Nov. 4: A possible house fire was reported in Park Rapids; A carbon monoxide alarm was activated in Nevis.