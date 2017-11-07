Missing 13-year-old from Beltrami County located

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, that Magnolia Rose Mascia, 13, a reported missing juvenile from the Bemidji area, had been located. Also located was a white, 2015 Jeep Wrangler four-door vehicle with Illinois plates, that officials also had asked for help in finding. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, officials had asked for the public’s help in locating Mascia and the vehicle.

No additional information was available, the post said.