    Missing 13-year-old from Beltrami County located

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:32 p.m.
    BEMIDJI, Minn. -- The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 13-year-old girl from the Bemidji area who they feared may be “possibly in danger.”

    The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, that Magnolia Rose Mascia, 13, a reported missing juvenile from the Bemidji area, had been located. Also located was a white, 2015 Jeep Wrangler four-door vehicle with Illinois plates, that officials also had asked for help in finding. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, officials had asked for the public’s help in locating Mascia and the vehicle.

    No additional information was available, the post said.

