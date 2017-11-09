Searchers spent most of the day Wednesday looking for Deland Beaulieu, 29, and a 17-year-old boy, who were on the Red Lake Fisheries boat when it flipped. A post on the Red Lake Tribal Council’s Facebook page made late Wednesday afternoon said that the search had been called off for the day because of poor weather conditions.

Beaulieu and the juvenile disappeared at about 3:43 p.m. Monday on the east side of the lake. A third man who was on the boat swam to shore and was rescued by passersby on Monday.

Searchers will no longer use boats, as the lake has started to freeze over, according to information from the Red Lake Police Department.

Multiple agencies, including the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Border Patrol helped in the search Wednesday, officials said.

The Lakes Area Dive Team and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office helped with the water search, and a Marshall County resident searched with his personal aircraft.

Search efforts will continue Thursday. Volunteers can register at 8 a.m. and should dress for cold weather.

Searchers will use aircrafts, drones and cadaver dogs for ongoing searches, and will seek the public’s help as needed.