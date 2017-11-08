Car accident on Main

Park Rapids Police Sergeant Dan Garner responded to a call Monday of a driver crashing into a light pole on the first block of Main Ave. The accident occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. There were no injuries. (Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)
