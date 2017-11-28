Christmas Story Contest: An Enterprise tradition
In an Enterprise tradition, readers are encouraged to take part in our annual Christmas story contest. It can be fiction, memoir, personal essay, poem. All we ask is the story has something to do with Christmas.
In 750 words or less, email (sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com), mail, or drop off your Christmas story to our Park Rapids office at 203 Henrietta Ave. N. by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The stories will appear in the special Christmas edition of the Enterprise. Please include your name, phone number and hometown.