Callers to MPR stations KBPN-FM 88.3 News and KBPR-FM 90.7 Classical were greeted Friday with a recorded message about what was simply billed as "an unfortunate circumstance."

The Brainerd stations' tower was damaged because of lightning—which was not mentioned in the recording—so the stations are off the air, according to MPR Regional Director Kristi Booth.

Engineers and tower crews have already replaced 2,000 pounds of cable from the tower base to the MPR antenna at 500 feet but the crews "have found additional damage" according to the message heard by callers. Additional materials were ordered to repair damage.

"Depending upon many factors such as weather, equipment availability and shipment, we are hopefully anticipating returning to the air on or before Nov. 17," said a soothing woman's voice in the recording heard by callers. "MPR is totally committed to our listeners."

MPR operates a 46-station network serving almost all of Minnesota and parts of surrounding states, reaching more than 1 million listeners each week with its three regional services—MPR News, Classical MPR and The Current, which features listener-supported music.

KBPR-FM 90.7 was established in February 1988, and KBPN-FM 88.3 News was established in July 2003. The stations' power is listed as 34,000 watts and reaches as far north as Park Rapids, as far east as Aitkin, as far south as Little Falls and as far west as Wadena.

"MPR knows how much we rely on its services and that's why they're doing everything as quickly as possible—in difficult conditions—to get those services back on the air," said Bob Brekken of Brainerd, secretary of MPR's local Regional Development Advisory Council.

Listeners may stream MPR services at www.mpr.org or via one of MPR's mobile apps while waiting for broadcast service to return. MPR's Member and Audience Services at 800-228-7123 can assist with locating the audio streams online or through the apps.