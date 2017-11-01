Search
Special Weather Statement for Hubbard County

    By Shannon Geisen Today at 2:23 p.m.
     
    The National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued a special weather statement for numerous counties, including Hubbard, at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. Accumulating snow today. More snow is developing over eastern North Dakota and western
    Minnesota during the afternoon hours. By the end of the day, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible across much of the area, with some isolated higher amounts on grassy areas. Slushy and wet roads during the day on today could refreeze and become icy tonight.
