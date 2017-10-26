Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on child porn charges

Bruce Douglas Paddock, 59, was arrested in North Hollywood on a 20-count felony complaint related to possession of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children, according to a news release.

Earlier this month, Paddock's brother, Stephen, opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 before taking his own life. The Oct. 1 mass shooting was the deadliest in U.S. history.

Bruce Paddock was being held Wednesday at the LAPD's Metropolitan Detention Center, according to a news release. Law enforcement confirmed that he is Stephen Paddock's brother, the Associated Press reported.

Police said the investigation into Bruce Paddock was launched after evidence was discovered inside a business in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

"Paddock had been squatting inside the business and after his eviction, the evidence was discovered," the news release said.