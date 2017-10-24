Alexandria looks to join 23 counties, 30 cities banning e-cigarettes inside public places
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Using e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces may soon be illegal in Alexandria.
On a split 3-2 vote Monday, Oct. 23, the Alexandria City Council gave preliminary approval to a local clean indoor air policy that bans vaping from e-cigarettes, e-cigars or e-pipes in all public places, including restaurants, bars, retail stores, commercial establishments, hospitals, nursing homes, auditoriums, common areas of rental apartment buildings and other places that are listed under Minnesota's Clean Indoor Air Act.
If approved at a second meeting, the policy would take effect on January 1. Alexandria would join 23 counties and 30 cities in Minnesota that have added e-cigarettes to their clean indoor air policy.
A public hearing before the vote drew 11 speakers – eight, mainly from the e-cigarette industry who opposed the ban, and three health professionals who supported it.