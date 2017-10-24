Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alexandria looks to join 23 counties, 30 cities banning e-cigarettes inside public places

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:30 a.m.

    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Using e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces may soon be illegal in Alexandria.

    On a split 3-2 vote Monday, Oct. 23, the Alexandria City Council gave preliminary approval to a local clean indoor air policy that bans vaping from e-cigarettes, e-cigars or e-pipes in all public places, including restaurants, bars, retail stores, commercial establishments, hospitals, nursing homes, auditoriums, common areas of rental apartment buildings and other places that are listed under Minnesota's Clean Indoor Air Act.

    If approved at a second meeting, the policy would take effect on January 1. Alexandria would join 23 counties and 30 cities in Minnesota that have added e-cigarettes to their clean indoor air policy.

    A public hearing before the vote drew 11 speakers – eight, mainly from the e-cigarette industry who opposed the ban, and three health professionals who supported it.

    Explore related topics:News
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement