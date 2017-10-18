NOAA Special Weather Statement: Critical fire conditions

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a special weather statement this afternoon for west-central Minnesota, including Hubbard, Becker, Otter Tail counties. A cold front moving through the area midday and early afternoon is accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 mph, along with a very dry airmass. Relative humidity values will lower into the 25 to 30 percent range and with strong westerly winds, any fires that would start may quickly grow out of control. NOAA advises to avoid burning outdoors today and avoid throwing any lit objects out the window.