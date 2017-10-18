Red Flag fire weather warning issued for portions of ND, Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of North Dakota and a portion of northwest Minnesota. The warning was issued overnight and is currently set to begin at 1 p.m. today and end at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Strong, sustained west-to-northwesterly winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will coincide with low humidities and temperatures in the mid 60s will create critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that develop may spread quickly.
When the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning it means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
To see a complete list of counties affected check the National Weather Service map here.