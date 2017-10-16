The survey mapping projects will take place in the following locations:

• Hubbard County: Highway 34 in the City of Akeley.

• Hubbard County: Highway 64 from Highway 34 to north of 11th Crow Wing Lake.

• Cass County: Highway 200 from the Highway 371 Casino Jct to three miles east.

• Polk County: Highway 2 from Erskine to Marcoux.

The aerial survey process relies on clear observations, so it can only be conducted after the leaves fall from the trees and before the snow flies.

To begin the process crews place an "X" on the ground as a reference point for the aerial photographer.

The mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and operations.

"Crews paint large white 'X' targets on paved surfaces" said Dan Domeier, MnDOT land surveyor. "For unpaved locations, they use a wood panel target."

A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of these targets and provides that information to the aerial photography company.

The wood panel targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed. MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, contact MnDOT District 2 survey staff at 218-755-6533 or at daniel.domeier@state.mn.us.

