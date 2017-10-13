Roseau-born Dustin Byfuglien and Blaine’s Matt Hendricks caught a behemoth of a white sturgeon on Wednesday during a two-day break before the Jets’ game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

The players let their massive catch go after a quick photo op.

The Jets duo fished with Sturgeon Slayers, a luxury fish company based on the Fraser River in British Columbia. Kevin Estrada, the owner of Sturgeon Slayers, said the fish was “9-foot-9 to the fork of the tail. The total length would have been well over 10 feet, but we don’t measure full length (in British Columbia).”

Estrada told the Pioneer Press he occasionally sees that size sturgeon, often nicknamed dinosaurs because of their prehistoric origins and mammoth size, but the catch is “definitively a lifetime fish.”

Byfuglien caught some slack from Jets fans because he was listed out with a lower-body injury on Monday. Hendricks is on injured reserve, but skated at the Father Bauer Arena at the University of British Columbia before the team’s practice, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

Whether he was hampered by his injury or not, Byfuglien seems to be hooked as he caught a smaller (though still huge) sturgeon with former teammate Andrew Ladd in 2014.