Three arrested after shooting at Bemidji gas station

Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots at Pete's Place West at the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies, Bemidji police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Witnesses at the store told police that people involved in the incident had fled in two vehicles. One witness followed the suspects for a short distance and helped officers locate the vehicle, the sheriff's office said in the release.

A 24-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested. Two are being held on suspicion of assault charges and one is held on suspicion of an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

Several Bemidji police officers had cordoned off a large section of the parking lot behind the gas station, which sits near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and state Highway 89.

A witness reported he saw four people arguing behind the gas station and heard a gunshot. Two people got into a car and headed west on Highway 2, the witness said, a third bolted into the store and a fourth hustled east around the corner of the gas station.