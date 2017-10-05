Clearwater County man sentenced for sex crime

Andrew George Damann Jr., 37, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 4, for one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of pornographic work involving minors. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison, which was stayed for 10 years. If Damann follows all conditions, he will not have to spend any time in prison.

Judge Robert Tiffany did require Damann to spend 90 days in the Clearwater County Jail. Damann received credit for 10 days spend in the jail after his arrest.

Damann was arrested in July 2016 and charged with six felonies: one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to two counts in July 2017 as part of plea deal. The first-degree charge and three of the second-degree charges were dismissed.

Court documents accuse Damann of touching two girls on their genitals, making them spread their legs and photographing them. He was initially reluctant to plead guilty, saying in court that he touched one of the girls and taken the photos because the child had complained of pain. Damann must register as a sex offender, attend a sex offender treatment program and is barred from using the internet without approval.