Enterprise sports editor recognized for 30 years of dedication
The Park Rapids Panthers volleyball team deemed Sept. 25 "Vance Carlson Night," honoring his 30 years of covering local athletics.
Carlson joined the Park Rapids Enterprise in June 1987 as sports editor. Many sporting events are in the evenings and Carlson has spent countless hours reporting on area teams with the support of his wife, Shari, and children, Alyssa and Austin.
The volleyball team thanked Carlson for his dedication to supporting and promoting Park Rapids area athletics.
"It was a really fun night," said Park Rapids School Board Member Stephanie Carlson. "The team made a poster for Vance that hung in the gymnasium, handed out plastic toy cameras to all the fans, handed out a 'lil newspaper about Vance (The Carlson Chronicle), handed out buttons of Vance to the fans, and did a presentation between the second and third set of the volleyball match. Vance had a large section of family and friends in the crowd that surprised him by attending. He was very surprised! It was a really fun night honoring him."