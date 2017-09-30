The volleyball team thanked Carlson for his dedication to supporting and promoting Park Rapids area athletics.

"It was a really fun night," said Park Rapids School Board Member Stephanie Carlson. "The team made a poster for Vance that hung in the gymnasium, handed out plastic toy cameras to all the fans, handed out a 'lil newspaper about Vance (The Carlson Chronicle), handed out buttons of Vance to the fans, and did a presentation between the second and third set of the volleyball match. Vance had a large section of family and friends in the crowd that surprised him by attending. He was very surprised! It was a really fun night honoring him."