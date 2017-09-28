Search
    UPDATE: Missing hunter found in Chippewa National Forest

    By Forum News Service on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

    REMER, Minn. — A South St. Paul hunter missing for four days was found alive in a swamp in the Chippewa National Forest in north-central Minnesota on Tuesday.

    The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon received a report of a missing hunter in rural Boy Lake Township north of Remer, Minn., according to a release.

    The hunter, Patrick Allen-Robert Feiner, 57, of South St Paul, was missing from a hunting camp and had not had any contact with family members since Thursday, Sept. 21.

    Deputies searched the immediate area but the man was not located. Deputies resumed their search Tuesday morning and found the man in an “extremely difficult to access” swampy area in the Chippewa National Forest, according to a release Wednesday. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Deer River, Minn., for evaluation.

    The sheriff’s office said temperatures during the four days the hunter was missing ranged from 82 degrees with very high humidity to overnight lows of 37 degrees. There was also a significant amount of rain in the four days.

