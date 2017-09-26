The Minnesota State Patrol reported the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on State Highway 92. A Ford F-350 and a horse-drawn Amish buggy were southbound on the highway when the pickup driver didn't see the other vehicle until it was too late and hit the back of the buggy.

A passenger in the buggy, 23-year-old Elsie Yoder, of Clearbrook, Minn., was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo and died from her injuries.

The buggy driver, Mervin Yoder, 27, also of Clearbrook, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bagley, Minn. His condition was unknown Sunday, Sept. 24.

Pickup driver Christopher Keith Baumann, 27, of Nevis, Minn., wasn't injured. He was affected by alcohol at the time of the crash, according to authorities.