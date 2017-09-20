Panther Homecoming festivities begin next week

Park Rapids Area High School celebrates Homecoming next week, Sept. 25-29, with dress-up days, a hall decorating contest, powderpuff volleyball, pep fest, parade and a dance following the Sept. 29 football game. Coronation of the 2017 Homecoming king and queen is Sept. 25. This year's royal court includes, front, from left, Jens Anderson, Kora Just, Julia Johnson, Hannah Morgan and Brody Hagen. Back row: Casimir Simonson, Matthew Bruce, Madie Klein, Tori Hilmanowski, Hannah Dewinter , Chance Dewinter and Brayden Gwiazdon. (Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)