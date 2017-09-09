County collaborates with Bad Axe Lake Association to treat AIS

"We have our initial infestation of significance on Bad Axe Lake that was reported recently and we have a request from the Bad Axe Lake Association to partner with them on funding a treatment response to Eurasian watermilfoil," said Eric Buitenwerf, Hubbard County Environmental Services Officer, at Tuesday's county board meeting.

According to a letter from Thomas Molin, AIS coordinator for Bad Axe Lake Association, the DNR recommended chemical treatment of the watermilfoil and referred them to PLM Lake and Land Management Corp., a professional aquatic herbicide and algaecide company based in Brainerd.

Total cost for the initial treatment is estimated at $6,500. The county board and lake association agreed to split the expense 50-50.

An estimated 1.4 acres of Bad Axe Lake are infested with Eurasian watermilfoil.

"They're looking at a two-phase treatment of this fall, yet this month of September, and then follow-up with a survey of the lake and a second treatment in the spring of 2018," Buitenwerf reported.

Hubbard County AIS Program Coordinator Bill DonCarlos was actively involved in the survey of the lake and verification of the plant.

On Aug. 10., Bad Axe Lake Association members were conducting a plant survey when they found some suspicious plants, according to the DNR report. They collected samples and brought them to DonCarlos, who then brought them to the Park Rapids DNR Office. A near-shore inspection was conducted that same day. The Eurasian watermilfoil was visible in shallow water.

Last year, the county set aside $30,000 in "rapid response funds" for AIS treatment. In July, the county board adopted an AIS rapid response plan. The complete plan is posted on the Hubbard County website.

Buitenwerf reminded county commissioners that the county contributes $35,000 annually and also receives state funding for the AIS program,

County Commissioner Char Christenson expressed concern that the county has not developed a protocol on how rapid response money will be spent on treatment requests. She sought board input on the matter.

"Sometimes the wheels of government don't turn fast enough for the occasions that happen," said Board Chair Vern Massie.

"I totally agree. We're setting sort of a precedent," said County Commissioner Cal Johannsen, but noted that the funds were budgeted.

Buitenwerf said he was working on a policy.

Johannsen inquired about the success rate for eliminating AIS.

"Of the invasives that they try to treat, they've probably had the most success with curly leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil," DonCarlos said. "It's much harder to treat an animal, like zebra mussels."

PLM has had "a lot of success" around the Twin Cities treating Eurasian watermilfoil, he said, but, to his knowledge, there are no verified cases of eradication.

"They're slowing it down, is what it amounts to," Johannsen said.

"Right, keeping it from spreading throughout the lake," DonCarlos said.

The only access on the lake is at Isle O'Dreams Lodge, he continued. "The owners have been very in tune with AIS and prevention measures. He inspects every boat that comes in and out. He's also got a pressure washer onsite, so he's going to continue doing that."

A sign is posted indicating the lake is infested with Eurasian watermilfoil.

The county board unanimously voted to approve a $3,250 expenditure for AIS treatment.