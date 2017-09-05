Information received was that a male subject, later identified as Joshua M. Smith, age 31 of Blackduck, had taken his ex-girlfriend against her will, and she was allegedly being held at a residence in in Hornet Township approximately 30 miles northeast of Bemidji.

Upon arrival in the area, deputies located the female walking away from the residence where she was allegedly being held. Subsequent interviews and the collection of evidence established probable cause to seek a search warrant, which was granted and served at the residence in Hornet Township.

Smith was arrested at the residence and transported to the Beltrami County Detention Center where he is currently being held pending formal criminal charges from the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

Assisting Deputies from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office, Blackduck Police Department, and Minnesota Department Natural Resources Division of Enforcement.