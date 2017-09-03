Hubbard County Law Enforcement Incidents

Aug. 29: A Bemidji caller reported a female in a vehicle that had been in their lot all night; A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch, still running with no one around; An Akeley caller requested someone look at something he found on his front porch that morning; A Laporte caller reported one male and one female were making threats against a female party regarding being upset about an eviction notice; An Akeley caller wanted to speak with an officer in reference to scam calls she had been getting; A caller stated he was following someone hauling a trailer house and there was stuff flying all over the road; A possible intoxicated driver was reported;

Aug. 30: A Park Rapids caller reported getting home and a suspicious male party was there; A Cass Lake caller reported a blue four door car with Leech Lake plates was parked in Ferris Park, it appeared there was someone in the car and the door were open on it; A Park Rapids caller reported receiving a bad check; A possible intoxicated driver was reported eastbound on Hwy. 87 from Hwy. 71; A Laporte caller stated he wanted his sister in law removed from his property, she was refusing to leave the house;

Medical: Aug. 28: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male party with several medical issues that needed transport to the hospital; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 91 year old female that had fallen outside and was complaining of hip pain;

Aug. 29: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for an 86 year old male with heart problems; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a female party that fell and needed help getting up;

Aug. 30: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly male that fell down, his injuries were unknown;

Accidents: Aug. 28: A caller reported some kids ran into a vehicle; An ATV accident was reported;

Aug. 30: A caller reported hitting a deer and their vehicle wouldn't start;

Animal related: Aug. 28: A Laporte caller reported a dog was loose in the cul de sac near their home; Beltrami dispatch received a call that there was a large black dog loose on Co. Rd. 45; A caller reported a cow along the highway;

Burglaries, thefts: Aug. 28: A residential, general, basement and upper alarm was reported in Bemidji, there was no answer at the residence;

Aug. 29: Theft of a ladder was reported in Akeley; A Nevis caller reported the theft of a flag;

Aug. 30: An activated residential burglar alarm was reported in Park Rapids.