Fireworks over the Fish Hook
Hundreds of spectators filled Heartland and Red Bridge Parks, along with spots throughout town, to watch the annual 4th of July fireworks show over the Fish Hook River. With perfect weather conditions to celebrate Independence Day this year's fireworks show continued the Park Rapids tradition of the biggest and best in Minnesota on the 4th.
The parade through downtown Park Rapids also drew a large crowd as red, white and blue was prominent all along the route celebrating the patriotic theme of the day.
(Look for more on the 4th of July activities in Saturday's edition of the Enterprise.)