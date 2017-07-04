Rough riding rodeo action

A decent opening night crowd Friday grew in attendance Saturday and Sunday as local and out of town rodeo and bull riding fans filled much of the bleachers and lawn chair area on the grassy hill. The log pavilion deck overlooking the chutes again proved to be a popular spot for spectators.

Randy Jokela of Jokela ProWest in Park Rapids was pleased with the attendance as they saw the numbers increase each night, particularly with a great crowd Sunday going into the final night Monday.

"The audience had a chance to see some outstanding bull rides Sunday. They got to see back-to-back rides and those were some real tough bulls at the end," Jokela said. "The caliber of riders here are real good and we saw them ride two of the last 10 bulls Sunday night. Our audience got to see some great riders all weekend."

A rookie bull rider from Texas ended Sunday's action in style and gave the crowd plenty to cheer about. A bruised and battered Boudreaux Campbell, 18, of Crockett, Texas, rode five bulls Sunday and won the competition with a score of 85 on the final ride of the night. While most of the other competitors had two rides Campbell, because of rerides, finished with five to complete the night.

His first bull didn't go so well, and neither did bulls two through four. Campbell wasn't only tired but was injured, having his knee rammed into the gate with bull four "rigging" him out.

"I thought, Ah man am I having the worst of luck today. But I just had to cowboy up, and get to it." he said.

Officials told him bull five would be a good one, and that proved to be true with Campbell going the distance. He scored an 85 to win Sunday's bull ride.

This was the first trip to Park Rapids for the rookie rider, who came here from riding in a large rodeo in Mandan, N.D. on Saturday. He left Park Rapids to ride next in Cody, Wyoming on Monday.

"A lot of people came out. It was a good event and the bulls are good." he said, adding he enjoyed Park Rapids. "It's a pretty town. It's a cool arena, I've never seen an arena like this. They packed the place and everyone is nice and friendly. And I mean the corn dogs here are pretty good." he said.

Campbell also shared more about what he does for his sport. "I workout a lot, trying to stay in shape. Running, pushups, situps. Doing a lot of stretching, and when I'm sore I usually try to ice."