Laporte celebrates Independence Day

The Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation was onsite in downtown Laporte, offering free well water-testing for local residents.

Food and beer were available at varying times throughout the day as well as various activities and events for the kids.

One of the more popular events was the Soapbox Derby where kids raced one another down Main Street.

After the parade and live entertainment, the evening concluded with a bang as those in attendance enjoyed the fireworks display.