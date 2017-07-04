Search
    Laporte celebrates Independence Day

    By Nicole Vik Today at 7:54 a.m.
    Three year old Bailey Scott of Hackensack, watched the parade with excitement as she gathered candy and enjoyed the lights and sirens. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)1 / 3
    During Saturday's parade Joel Hamilton, a farrier from Guthrie and his horse were a popular attraction. Following the parade, they treated kids to a ride. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)2 / 3
    Saturday afternoon, kids of all ages disregarded traffic laws as they sped down Main Street in Laporte during the Soapbox Derby. (Nicole Vik/Enterprise)3 / 3

    Laporte Community Independence Day Celebration was held Saturday with activities going on throughout the day.

    The day began with the Tree of Life 5K to benefit the Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders, followed by a pancake breakfast in the morning.

    The Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation was onsite in downtown Laporte, offering free well water-testing for local residents.

    Food and beer were available at varying times throughout the day as well as various activities and events for the kids.

    One of the more popular events was the Soapbox Derby where kids raced one another down Main Street.

    After the parade and live entertainment, the evening concluded with a bang as those in attendance enjoyed the fireworks display.

