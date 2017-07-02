Park Rapids rodeo weekend continues with two nights of bull riding
The 39th Annual PRCA Rodeo and Xtreme Bulls produced plenty of wild, western action Friday and Saturday. The first two nights featured the traditional rodeo events like bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and, of course, bull riding. The four-day event continues Sunday and Monday, July 2-3, with two full nights of bull riding exclusively.
(Look for Tuesday's edition of the Enterprise for more photos and additional coverage.)