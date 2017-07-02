The first two nights of the 39th Annual PRCA Rodeo and Xtreme bulls featured a full rodeo. The four-day event continues Sunday and Monday, July 2-3 with two full nights of bull riding. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise) 1 / 4

Brett Stall of Detroit Lakes rides tough for eight seconds on a bull named White Out to score an 81 and win the bull riding competition at the Park Rapids PRCA Rodeo on Friday. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise) 2 / 4

This cowboy got hung up during bareback bronc riding Friday and was drug around the arena before finally freeing his hand. He did not appear to be seriously injured. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise) 3 / 4