Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Park Rapids rodeo continues with two nights of bull riding

    By Kevin Cederstrom Today at 1:49 p.m.
    The first two nights of the 39th Annual PRCA Rodeo and Xtreme bulls featured a full rodeo. The four-day event continues Sunday and Monday, July 2-3 with two full nights of bull riding. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)1 / 4
    2 / 4
    This cowboy got hung up during bareback bronc riding Friday and was drug around the arena before finally freeing his hand. He did not appear to be seriously injured. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)3 / 4
    4 / 4

    The 39th Annual PRCA Rodeo and Xtreme Bulls produced plenty of wild, western action Friday and Saturday. The first two nights featured the traditional rodeo events like bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and, of course, bull riding. The four-day event continues Sunday and Monday, July 2-3, with two full nights of bull riding exclusively.

    (Look for Tuesday's edition of the Enterprise for more photos and additional coverage.)

    Explore related topics:NewsPRCAXtreme BullsPark Rapids
    Advertisement
    randomness