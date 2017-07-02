Search
    Man dies in Becker County trench collapse

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:39 a.m.

    A man trapped in a collapsed trench at a farm near here died Friday, June 30, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said in a news release.

    A 911 call on the incident was received by the sheriff’s department about 12:53 p.m., Glander said. When emergency personnel arrived at the Callaway Township farm, they found the victim’s co-workers trying to free the man.

    Despite lifesaving efforts, Donovan Leonard Weber, 25, Ogema, was pronounced dead at the scene, Glander said.

    Other responding agencies included the White Earth Ambulance, White Earth Police Department, Callaway Fire Department, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department.

