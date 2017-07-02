Man dies in Becker County trench collapse

A 911 call on the incident was received by the sheriff’s department about 12:53 p.m., Glander said. When emergency personnel arrived at the Callaway Township farm, they found the victim’s co-workers trying to free the man.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Donovan Leonard Weber, 25, Ogema, was pronounced dead at the scene, Glander said.

Other responding agencies included the White Earth Ambulance, White Earth Police Department, Callaway Fire Department, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department.