Local Boy Scouts complete Eagle Scout projects

Wagner was first up with his Eagle Scout project on Thursday, June 22. His project came about from a grant that was given to the City of Park Rapids to replace a stormwater filter in the ground. Along with that money, they were given a little extra to paint stencils on the ground that say "Keep It Clean Drains To River." The purpose of the stencils is to notify people that garbage doesn't belong in the drains, because it drains into the river, therefore polluting the water. In other words, it's a sign saying to not throw your garbage in the drains, and to pick up any garbage you see sitting in there.

Wagner played the biggest part in his project, by using his leadership skills to lead and supervise his crew of 14 workers. His project consisted of stenciling about 50 city drains. To get it done he needed white spray paint, yellow safety vests, and cones provided by the city. With the help of the Fish Hook Lake Association, Boy Scouts, and his crew of workers, Wagner's project took just over an hour. He is very excited to have his project that started in mid-March now finished.

Zinniel put his Eagle Scout project into full swing Saturday, June 24. His project came about from his uncle John who plows the Catholic cemetery. His project involved making 50 tubes by cutting a piece of PVC in 11 inches, and then putting it into a piece of conduit. After that was done, the tube was placed into the ground. The purpose of his project is to be able to place a snow stake into the tube in the winter, so the plow doesn't hit any grave stones. Another purpose is for marking grave plots in the winter. Its plus side is that the lawnmower can go over them in the summer.

Zinniel's project was a success with his leadership over 16 workers combined from his family, friends, scout troop, and volunteers from his church, St. Peter's Catholic Church. The necessary items used to complete his project were PVC, caps, conduit, snow plow stakes, well pounder, metal rod, and ear mufflers.

Zinniel and his crew finished the project in just under an hour. He is also very excited to have his project that started in the beginning of February done.

Both boys are looking forward to receiving their Eagle Scout Badge. A badge that is given to a Boy Scout who shows leadership while performing a project that benefits the community or church. The boys will each receive their Eagle Badge once all their work is completed and sent in to Eagle Board for approval.

"It's kind of neat. Owen and I have been earning our ranks within days of each other in scouts," Zinniel said with a big smile.

"I think it's a really cool thing to have because it sets you out of the crowd. My dad always wanted me to get my Eagle," Owen said in memory of his father.

Wagner and Zinniel both started in Cub Scouts. Wagner started in second grade, and has earned 26 merit badges since. His family is very supportive of him, even getting involved in some of the fundraisers for the troop as a whole.

Zinniel started in the first grade, and has earned 27 merit badges since. His family, like Wagner's, is also supportive, with the additional support of helping at most fundraisers.

Both the boys like Boy Scouts because of how good it looks on a resume. Wagner likes it because of all the new friends he makes, and Zinniel likes it because of how much fun it is, especially camping out with his troop.