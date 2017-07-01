Search
    USO Show: 'A salute to our veterans'

    By Kevin Cederstrom on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
    Chaz Morgan of Moorhead dances on stage as Abby Sellnow, Park Rapids, sings “Honey Bun” during their comical number at Thursday's show. (Photos by Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)1 / 4
    Katie Jager of Menahga, Libby Sorenson, Bemidji, and Coral Johnson of Park Rapids perform "Bushel and a Peck."2 / 4
    Libby Sorenson of Bemidji sings "Mr. Sandman" to open the USO Show salute to veterans.3 / 4
    The Armory Square Theater on the drill floor saw a full house for Thursday's USO show, with performances by cast members of the upcoming Northern Light Opera Company's production of "South Pacific."4 / 4

    Northern Light Opera Company (NLOC), with support from the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter #38, presented a USO-style show on Thursday, June 29 at Armory Square.

    Members of this year's cast of "South Pacific" offered a salute to area veterans by performing familiar musical numbers.

    For 76 years, the USO has been boosting the morale of America's armed forces serving at home and abroad by providing entertainment at military bases around the world, shows that have included a variety of comedy routines and musical performances.

    Some of those favorites included "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B," "Mr. Sandman," "Rockin' Around the Clock," and "Hey Jude." Thursday's show also featured Abbott and Costello's famous word-play sketch, "Who's on first?", and Mike Carroll played the part of Bob Hope, the golf-club- toting Master of Ceremonies.

    NLOC will present "South Pacific" July 28 through Aug. 5 at the Armory Square Theater. For more information visit www.northernlightopera.org.

