USO Show: 'A salute to our veterans'

Members of this year's cast of "South Pacific" offered a salute to area veterans by performing familiar musical numbers.

For 76 years, the USO has been boosting the morale of America's armed forces serving at home and abroad by providing entertainment at military bases around the world, shows that have included a variety of comedy routines and musical performances.

Some of those favorites included "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B," "Mr. Sandman," "Rockin' Around the Clock," and "Hey Jude." Thursday's show also featured Abbott and Costello's famous word-play sketch, "Who's on first?", and Mike Carroll played the part of Bob Hope, the golf-club- toting Master of Ceremonies.

NLOC will present "South Pacific" July 28 through Aug. 5 at the Armory Square Theater. For more information visit www.northernlightopera.org.