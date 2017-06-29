Hubbard County Law Enforcement Incidents

Jun. 23: An Akeley caller reported two suspicious people walking around the caller's house, the reporting party stated they drove up in a black Ford pickup; A Park Rapids caller reported a male party driving recklessly in his driveway;

Jun. 24: A green purse was found in the ditch and turned into dispatch, they were unable to identify the owner; An anonymous caller reported a suspicious dark skinned male party was sitting in a ditch amongst the tall grass not wearing a shirt; A Nevis caller reported that someone drove around their gate at the driveway, the caller stated that he had a spike strip down that would have flattened all four of the vehicle tires; A physical domestic dispute was reported in Nevis; A Bemidji caller reported returning home and caught five occupants of a silver Dodge truck in his yard, the truck left southbound from his residence;

Jun. 25: A Nevis caller reported extremely loud music north of his residence; A Cass Lake caller reported a suspicious male outside her window; A Park Rapids caller reported suspicious activity; An Akeley caller requested officer assistance removing an unwanted party from his residence; Wadena County requested K9 assist for their State Patrol that was on a traffic stop; A Laporte caller reported a possible intoxicated driver; An anonymous caller requested officer assistance, reporting that her son refused to get into the van, the two were screaming and yelling at each other;

Medical: Jun. 22: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a lift assist;

Jun. 23: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an individual having chest pains; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 70 year old female that fell and broke her ankle; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly female that needed to be transported to the emergency room;

Jun. 24: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly female stroke victim;

Jun. 25: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a male party having an insulin reaction; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an 86 year old male that was having a possible stroke;

Animal related: Jun. 22: A caller reported a bull out on the road; A Nevis caller reported their neighbor's cows were on the reporting party's property; An anonymous caller reported a gray cow on the road; A Park Rapids caller reported a brown cow with an ear tag was walking eastbound toward Hwy. 71;

Jun. 23: A Nevis caller reported an elderly male was in the hospital in Bemidji with three cats in his residence with no one to take care of them; Cows in the road were reported on Co. Rd. 44;

Jun. 25: A caller reported four black angus on the road; A Laporte caller reported a baby otter moving around his yard and buildings; Four horses were reported on a roadway;

Burglaries, thefts: Jun. 23: The theft of an iPhone was reported in Akeley; An anonymous caller reported flowers from Hubbard Township Cemetery had been stolen off of the graves;

Jun. 24: A Park Rapids caller reported their 16 year old took their vehicle without permission;

Jun. 25: A Park Rapids caller reported a theft from vending machines.