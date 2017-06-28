Lady's Slipper in bloom

Since 1925, the state has regulated the collection and commercial sale of the Showy Lady's Slipper. Blooming in late June or early July, the plants live, on average, about 50 years, some may be 100 years old, according to the Minnesota DNR. The lady's slipper grows in spruce and tamarack bogs, swamps, wet meadows, wet prairies, and cool, damp woods. It may be found anywhere in Minnesota where these habitats exist. The lady's slipper is uncommon in Minnesota. Population can be hurt by wetland drainage, road construction, tree cuttings, and illegal picking and uprooting. In addition, herbicides used on roadside areas can kill these plants.