Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber would like your input
The Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber (PRLA) would greatly appreciate your help by completing a 10-minute, online survey about Park Rapids and passing the survey on to family, friends, employees or area visitors. You can simply forward this email or post the link on social media.
The purpose of this project is to learn more about the key themes and narratives about living and visiting the Park Rapids area.
• What do you love about the Park Rapids Area?
• What makes the region unique?
• What attracted and keeps you living / visiting the Park Rapids lakes area?
This information will be used to guide our community brand. With the goal of building a positive image that generates economic activity and attracts residents, visitors and businesses to the area.
With your help we will be able to tell a strong community story!
Resident Survey: z.umn.edu/parkrapidsarearesident
Visitors Survey: z.umn.edu/parkrapidsareatourist