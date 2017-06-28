Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber would like your input

The purpose of this project is to learn more about the key themes and narratives about living and visiting the Park Rapids area.

• What do you love about the Park Rapids Area?

• What makes the region unique?

• What attracted and keeps you living / visiting the Park Rapids lakes area?

This information will be used to guide our community brand. With the goal of building a positive image that generates economic activity and attracts residents, visitors and businesses to the area.

With your help we will be able to tell a strong community story!

Resident Survey: z.umn.edu/parkrapidsarearesident

Visitors Survey: z.umn.edu/parkrapidsareatourist