Shauna Lee Schultz, 37, of Park Rapids faces four felony burglary and theft charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office first received a report on April 14 from a homeowner on Dogwood Road in Park Rapids stating she awoke at approximately 8:30 a.m. to an unknown female standing in her bedroom's doorway. The Sheriff's Office received similar reports on May 10 and 11at homes on County Road 107, Deerwood Loop and Discovery Circle.

Due to the high number of residences reporting incidents a code red bulletin was issued to all residences within 10 miles of Park Rapids. Following the code red the Sheriff's Office received more than 30 reports within 72 hours.

The residents stated a suspicious female entered residences without permission, asking to use the bathroom and for directions when confronted by the reporting residents. After using the bathroom the female left the residents reported medication missing from their bathroom following the incident, identifying Oxycodone, Tramadol, and Cyclobenzaprine as taken.

Investigators interviewed the female, later identified as Schultz, who stated approximately one month prior she began visiting houses looking for drugs. She allegedly estimated she visited between 50 and 70 houses attempting to locate pills. According to the complaint, she admitted she entered approximately 20 houses when no one was present and stole Vicodin, Ambien, Oxycodone and Tramadol. Schultz stated she stole approximately 70 pills.

Investigators verified all the residences reported are located in Hubbard County. Vicodin and Oxycodone are schedule 2 controlled substances. Other drugs allegedly taken included Tylenol 3 and Ritalin, both schedule 2 controlled substances.

Schultz faces the following felony charges: Two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary and two counts of Theft. Each of the four felony charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 fine.