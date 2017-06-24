Minnesota's largest rodeo ready to buck in Park Rapids

"The way the dates hit it's perfect. We're not on the 4th but it goes right into the 4th and works out great with all the other activities going on in Park Rapids," Jokela said.

The first two nights - June 30 and July 1 - will be PRCA full rodeo with all seven events including bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, team roping and bull riding.

With the first night falling on Friday, June 30 is exciting because there is a limited number of rodeos in the region that night, which should mean top riders battling for prize money in Park Rapids.

"The opening night lineup is pretty darn fantastic," Jokela said. "We're going to see a new lineup every day."

He said over the fourth of July there are 38 rodeos in eight days throughout Canada and the U.S., and Park Rapids will benefit from a big rodeo in Calgary, Canada that falls right after this event. He says there will be top riders from all over the country stopping in Park Rapids on their way to Canada.

"We are in the top five in money and in Minnesota we're number one. We're Minnesota's largest rodeo event," he said.

There are 27 saddle bronc riders registered to compete the first two days of the Park Rapids rodeo. Jokela notes they are maxed out on barrel racers with 30 and 24 bull riders over the first two nights.

Sunday and Monday, July 2-3, are all about the bulls with two full nights of PRCA Xtreme Bulls, featuring some of the top PRCA bull riders in the world. Jokela explains these guys are drawn to Park Rapids because of the prize money and it's a good stop on the way to Canada.

"People are going to see different riders each night. These guys we're going to get here from Texas and Oklahoma are on their way to other rodeos," he said. "What you're seeing when you get to the prize level here in Park Rapids you're going to see the top dogs here. They like coming here because this time of year it's too hot in Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma."

Jokela is using eight livestock contractors from Oklahoma, Montana and North Dakota. With that comes top stock, something that pays off for fans and riders.

"I think they'll watch great bucking horses and bulls here. People realize we have Minnesota's largest rodeo event right here in Park Rapids," Jokela explains. "We don't skimp on the prize money and we give fans the whole show. We have a good announcer and a good barrel man. The whole show has to be entertaining."

Top riders and wild stock should make for fast and furious rides.

"It's unrehearsed. That's the great thing about rodeo. We still don't know what's going to happen."

Jokela was out at the rodeo grounds Thursday checking on the construction of the western chaparral entrances made out of giant 100-year-old white pine logs. The logs weigh close to 1,500 pounds and the cross piece is 46 feet. The log entrances, built by Roy Schwartz Construction of Menahga, will match the log deck and railings installed beneath the pavilion last year.

Now approaching four decades of rodeo and bull riding in Park Rapids, the event stands on a solid reputation. Jokela credits perseverance for the event's longevity.

"The reason I hung in there is my background in Red Lodge, Montana. Rodeo was bred into us growing up. You have to have to have a passion for rodeo. You have to take the good with the bad... and we've had both."

Opening night is Friday, June 30. Tickets are $5 off regular price and gates open at 5 p.m., rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment includes kids sheep riding, Moto X and ATV aerial shows nightly, and live bands each of the four nights.

For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.parkrapidsbullride.com.