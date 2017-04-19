Hubbard County Law Enforcement Incidents

Apr. 14: A Bemidji caller reported an individual assaulted him, he had a cut to the head and was being seen at the emergency room at Sanford; A Laporte caller reported a black Chevy S10 in his driveway that was running with a male party sleeping behind the wheel, the man did not move when the reporting party shined a flashlight on him; A Nevis caller reported not being paid in full for the sale of dogs; A caller wanted to speak with an officer about people fishing off of a bridge on his property on Co. Rd. 87; A caller reported someone that was shooting a gun along the Heartland Trail; A Park Rapids caller reported a stranger in her home; A caller reported a light colored pickup pulling a trailer that was driving all over the road, the vehicle went in the ditch at one point then drove back onto the roadway; A Park Rapids caller reported sending $1,500 through Western Union to someone online, the caller believed she was scammed; A Nevis caller reported a fired employee's husband was in the establishment making a scene; A caller reported that her son, who was not supposed to be driving, left in his vehicle for Akeley; A caller stated that an individual left her residence heading toward Sebeka while intoxicated; A Park Rapids caller reported that someone in a black truck with loud exhaust kept driving fast up and down the roadway;

Apr. 15: A disturbance was reported at Zorbaz; A Park Rapids caller reported their daughter's ex-boyfriend was making threats; A Cass Lake caller reported hearing semi-automatic gunfire behind his house; A probation violation arrest was reported in Park Rapids; A Cass Lake caller reported two suspicious males in the woods wearing dark clothing, one was carrying a rifle; A Cass Lake caller reported their neighbor was illegally dumping in their dumpster;

April 16: A Nevis caller requested officer assistance; A Cass Lake caller reported an intoxicated female out of control; A Nevis caller requested officer assistance, she wanted an emergency message taken to her mother; A 911 call came in from Park Rapids, the caller could not be understood and the call disconnected; A Laporte caller reported a Chevy Silverado smashed into the gate to his property and then drove off;

Medical: Apr. 13: An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 16 for a 64 year old female having stomach pain;

Apr. 14: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 93 year old male that fell out of a wheelchair and was unable to get up; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female that was having trouble breathing and possibly choking;

April 16: An Akeley caller requested an ambulance for their 85 year old mother that was dizzy and not feeling well;

Animal related: April 16: An Akeley caller reported a beaver in his yard that wouldn't leave;

Apr. 14: A motion alarm was reported in Laporte; A panic alarm was reported in Bemidji;

April 16: A burglar alarm was reported in Cass Lake; A Bemidji caller reported catching someone on a hunting camera stealing stuff from a construction site; A Bemidji caller reported a bunch of stuff had been taken from their property; A Park Rapids caller reported that "no parking" and "no trespassing" signs were taken down from on his property;

Fires: Apr. 13: A grass fire getting quickly out of control was reported in Laporte;

Apr. 14: A Hubbard County caller reported their neighbor was burning a pile of leaves, they were concerned due to the windy conditions.