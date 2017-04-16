Nevis City Council appoints a new fire chief

The election of the fire chief shall then be approved by the council, and the chief may then approve the two assistant chiefs.

Each shall hold office for two years or until their successor has been duly elected, except that they may be removed by the council for cause after a public hearing, or they may be removed by the members pursuant to the by-laws of the department.

In accordance with the set ordinance, the fire department accepted nominations for the vacant position of fire chief, following the resignation of Chief Clemen.

The department voted unanimously to appoint Mike Marchell as the new fire chief, for the remainder of the term until Jan. 1, 2019.

The council moved to approve the nomination of Fire Chief Mike Marchell.

Last month, Clemen had come to the city council to discuss a reorganization within the department to appoint two assistant chiefs and two captains. Councilmember Rich Johnson questioned whether or not Marchell intended to move forward with the restructuring.

"I'm thinking we'll probably just stay with the chief and two assistants," Marchell said. "And just eliminate the captains and appoint two new assistants by the next meeting."

There were also questions from the council regarding training of the new chief.

"As a department, we've drafted up a new standard operating policy guideline and policy book and that's got training requirements for each position," Norton said, adding that the chief will have more training as compared to the other members of the fire department. "There's one drafted up but we'd need the chief's approval to bring it to the city council so hopefully before the next meeting we'd have him present that to the council to get your approval."

Norton also said that the new policy would ensure that all of the training is up to date.

"We did have a mission statement and we've added that in there, we've added some disciplinary stuff in there as well that would be fire department specific," he added. "We need to make sure that we don't overlap policies with the city but also that we cover the stuff that is specific to the fire department."

In other business the city council members did the following:

• Accepted the resignations of Colleen Finn and Charles Nelson from the Nevis Fire Department.

• Re-appointed Will Wicks and Gary Nicklason to the Planning Commission.

• Established a fee of $25 for fence permit application.

• Passed a resolution approving a minor subdivision and boundary line realignment for a parcel within the City of Nevis.

• Set dates to flush the city hydrants on May 1, 2 and 3.

• Gave a directive to Kiley Weaver, manager at Nevis Municipal Liquor to seek bids for electrical work to the building by the next council meeting.

• Approved a resolution authorizing sponsorship of trails operated by the Nevis Trailblazers Snowmobile Club.

• Approved the City's liability insurance for the 2017-2018 policy period.

• Were reminded by Deputy Josh Oswald that Nevis residents need to register their animals yearly beginning April 1 per city ordinance for a minimal yearly fee of $5.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at Nevis City Hall.