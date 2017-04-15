Hubbard County Law Enforcement Incidents Report

Apr. 11: A vehicle on the side of the road was reported in Lake George; A Nevis caller requested officer assistance retrieving property from a residence; A Laporte caller wanted extra patrol stating she thought it was going to get loud and rowdy in the neighborhood; A Park Rapids resident reported possible scam mail; A dispute over the ownership of a vehicle was reported in Park Rapids;

Apr. 12: A caller reported suspicious activity stating there were teenagers with a van parked outside of the substation; A Nevis caller reported their daughter's phone was broken by a girl at school; A Park Rapids caller reported receiving a voicemail message from an unknown person stating he was trying to sell a stolen boat motor; A Park Rapids caller stated that her son had been threatening her and other members of the family;

Medical: Apr. 11: An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 109 for an elderly female that fell and had a large gash to the head;

Apr. 12: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male cancer patient that was very weak and having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 81 for a male party in a truck that pulled over on the side of the road that was having trouble breathing;

Accidents: Apr. 10: A vehicle on the side of the road was reported;

Apr. 11: A two vehicle accident was reported with one injured; A caller reported a vehicle went off the road and damaged some trees on the caller's property on US Hwy. 71;

Apr. 12: A one vehicle rollover was reported, a male party was very disoriented;

Animal related: Apr. 10: A caller reported he hit a deer on Co. Rd. 19; A caller reported they found four dead dogs while on a horseback ride; A Park Rapids caller reported a cow walked through her yard; A Laporte caller reported there were two dead dogs, a boar and other bones along the road;

Apr. 11: A Park Rapids caller had questions for an officer regarding liability issues if one of his cows was to be hit by a vehicle; A Laporte caller reported an aggressive husky running around on their property; An injured horse that was possibly shot was reported in Cass Lake;

Apr. 12: A deer needed to be dispatched in Park Rapids; A Lake George caller had questions on a horse she bought;

Burglaries, thefts: Apr. 10: A Park Rapids caller reported that he was missing things from his garage; A shop motion alarm was reported in Park Rapids;

Apr. 11: A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance retrieving some vehicle parts that were stolen; An activated residential burglar alarm was reported in Park Rapids;

Apr. 12: Theft of a ball hitch was reported in Park Rapids;

Fires: Apr. 11: A caller reported a large plume of smoke south of Nevis; A caller reported attending to a fire north of Co. Rd. 9 on Co. Rd. 36 near the Helga Cemetery;

Apr. 12: Cass County stated they received a report of a fire in Hubbard County on the Leech Lake Reservation called in by a passerby, sounded as though it were a grass fire, Cass County was unsure if there were structures involved or at risk; A large brush fire was reported in Nevis.