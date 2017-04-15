After her Park Rapids students read "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, Johnson invited Dave Free, Roger Boyce and Jeff Siebert to share their personal accounts.

First impressions

Free served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971.

In boot camp and on the Northwest Airlines commercial flight that delivered him to the war zone, "there's a certain nervousness and excitement," Free said. "Until the wheels touched down in Danang. And that door opened up on that airplane and you got your first whiff of Vietnam. Imagine a New Delhi meat market, full of flies, on a hot August day. That's the smell that I recall. And it's vivid. And the second would be the rain. Day after day of rain. It never stops. And the humidity was in 90 to 100 percent."

It was a culture shock.

"When we were unloading, there was a platoon of guys waiting to get on that had finished their tour of duty. As you walked by and looked at them, they looked old, haggard. Their uniforms were bleached out. Their boots didn't have one lick of polish on them. They looked like old men."

The war-weary soldiers wished the new recruits "good luck," Free recalled.

"When my tour was up, I remember standing there and watching those baby-faced kids get off. And you're just shaking your head, thinking, 'You guys don't have a clue.'"

A sense of duty

Boyce came from a military family.

He was drafted at the age of 20, serving with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in 1971 and 1972.

"I'd just gotten married. I had a new wife. My life was just beginning. I didn't feel like I had a choice. I had to take care of business in order to resume the life I had, the life I wanted to have," Boyce said.

He was stationed in a placed called "The Rocket Belt," along the Saigon corridor.

Boyce pointed out that the U.S. dropped bombs on Vietnam — a country about the size of California — every eight minutes, seven days and nights a week for nine years.

"That's a lot of firepower."

Boyce was not wounded, "thank God."

"Did I kill anyone? It's not a question a Vietnam veteran likes to be asked or answer, but probably. But if I did, it was a terrible tragedy — almost as tragic as if I'd lost my own life."

Boyce's family worried about him daily.

"When I got home, things were different. It took them awhile to understand me because I had changed," he said.

"You should know that every Vietnam veteran, what we carry with us — and still do to this day — is the terrible burden knowing that the country that sent us half way around the world, and asked us to do things that have to be done in combat, didn't believe or support what we had to do just to stay alive, let alone to achieve the intended goals of the war."

Boyce commended Park Rapids students for their positive outlook on veterans and recognizing the sacrifices made.

"It was our own generation that turned their backs on Vietnam veterans."

'Raised with John Wayne'

Siebert enlisted in the Air Force in 1967 and, at 20, volunteered to go to Vietnam in 1968.

He's currently the Park Rapids Chapter's commander of Disabled American Veterans.

"When I got my orders — and everybody gets a leave before they go — I couldn't wait to go because every time my mother looked at me she started crying," recalled Siebert.

Like Boyce, Siebert's family had a military background. His father fought in World War II. His uncle was killed in action as a B-25 crew chief. His grandfather fought at the Battle of Ardennes in World War I.

"I was raised with John Wayne. We played Army. We played war as kids. It just seemed like a natural thing to do," he said.

The last 30 days, Siebert was "amped" to get on plane and go to Vietnam.

He drove a mail truck on convoy duty to base camps from An Lộc through Củ Chi to Michelin Plantation and down to Đồng Tâm.

"I got pretty much around the country. One thing people don't know is that during the Vietnam War, between 1962 and 1972, the U.S. government dropped 19 billion gallons of Agent Orange on the country, which also resulted in 2.4 million of us veterans were dosed with it. As a result, we suffer disability Parkinson's, diabetes, prostate cancer, cancer of the throat, cancer of the lungs."

It was called "Agent Orange" because of the three or four-inch strip of orange around the top of the DOW Chemical Company barrel, noted Free.

Mosquito repellent, or "Jungle Juice," was 100 percent DEET.

"After awhile, it would crack the crystal on your watch," Free recalled.

Short-timer's calendars

"Our tour of duty was one year. 365 days. And so you'd count the days," Free said.

When soldiers had less than a month left in their tour, they created expressions like "I'm so short I tripped over a dime."

"We called you guys 'The World,'" Free explained. "You'd say 'I'm going back to The World. Or I'm going back to the 'All-Night PX.' I'm going back to the 'Land of Round Eyes.' I'm going back to the 'All-Night Generator,' which meant you could turn on the lights any time you want because at night over there it was dark. You don't know what dark is. There's no lights, no security lights, no street lights, no nothing. It's black."

While out on jungle night patrol, Free said, it was difficult to see anything.

"Basically, you did not want to lose sight of that person in front you. C-rations came with a white, plastic spoon. You'd stick that white plastic spoon in the back of your pack."

If you lost sight of that spoon, you'd pick up the pace, he said.

Siebert said short-timers wore blue and yellow ribbons stripped off a bottle

"You got 30 days or less, you tied that ribbon onto your jungle fatigues. Everybody knew you were 'short,'" Siebert recalled.

The less time you had left in Vietnam, the less effective you became, Boyce noted. "Who wants to get shot on your last few days in the jungle?"

Yet Boyce had a friend jump on a grenade and perish with only a few days remaining.

"You never knew when it might happen," agreed Siebert.

He saw a guy lean forward to light a cigarette.

"It was the last thing he ever did."

"Why do they send young men to war?" Free asked the students. Older men are more cautious, "where, the young guys, they just charge."

R&R

"My best experience, sad to say, was R&R," recalled Free. He spent six days in Sydney, Australia.

Free earned $247 per month in combat pay as a corporal, but "you had no place to spend it."

In Sydney, he spent $900 in a week.

"I ate and drank everything in sight because I honestly didn't think I was coming home," he said.

Siebert choose Sydney for his rest and recuperation as well. Hong Kong, Taipei, Hawaii and Bangkok were the other destinations offered to soldiers at that time.

"My best experience was the guys I served with," said Boyce. "I'm close with them yet today, those that are left. Some we left there or carried back in body bags. Some are gone now from Agent Orange complications."

What might have been

U.S. forces were capable of winning the Vietnam War, but there wasn't enough political support, Free suggested.

"We could've kicked their butts from here to wherever. Honest to God, we weren't allowed to," he said.

"The country was never dedicated to winning the war," agreed Boyce.

"The whole thing was body counts, a war of attrition, thinking we could wear down Charlie," added Siebert. "Charlie had been fighting since 1945. They'd been invaded by China. They'd been invaded by Japan, the French."

"Like I said, one thing we all carried with us is knowing the country didn't support what we had to do when they sent us over. Not only was there no support, but such protesting going on," Boyce said.

When he returned to the States, war protestors shot his uniform with red ink "to make it look like blood" as he got off the plane.

"They were spitting on you, calling you 'baby killers,'" Siebert said of his "welcome" home.