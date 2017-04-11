Police arrest man accused in Itasca State Park pursuit

Hubbard County dispatch received a call at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday from a downtown Park Rapids business reporting a suspicious person who the caller believed was Bachman. Officers from the Park Rapids Police Department and Hubbard County Sheriff's Office placed an "uncooperative" Bachman under arrest.

Bachman is charged with one count of felony fleeing of a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer on foot.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Clearwater County District Court, a sheriff's deputy received a call on Wednesday, April 5 of a reported burglary at the park. The report indicated the suspect was possibly Bachman and a check of the suspect's record showed his driving status is cancelled.

The deputy arrived at Itasca State Park and spoke with a conservation officer and they learned from Itasca State Patrol the suspect had been staying in the hostel at the park, without permission, for approximately four days.

The deputy located the vehicle in the park and initiated a traffic stop. The driver pulled over and stuck his hands out of the window then drove off at a high rate of speed and the deputy pursued, according to the complaint. The vehicle again came to a stop and Bachman exited the vehicle and allegedly refused to comply with the officer, who informed him he was under arrest. Bachman then fled on foot into the woods.

According to the complaint, while in the woods Bachman allegedly made several statements, such as he "was arrested before for murder" and threatened that officers would never take him without shooting him.

The complaint states, after overhearing officers request a canine unit by radio, Bachman yelled that if a dog was sent, he would kill it. Bachman eventually came out of the woods but ran back to the the white van and drove off again, the complaint states. The deputy pursued Bachman but was unable to locate him. Law enforcement continued the search Wednesday, April 5 for several hours and the search was eventually called off.

The felony fleeing charge is punishable by up to three years in jail and $5,000 fine.

Last April, a Hubbard County jury acquitted Bachman, who faced murder and arson charges for the death of 57-year-old James Schwartzbauer after eight hours of deliberation..

Bachman lived at a Lake Hattie home that Schwartzbauer, a licensed foster care provider and social worker who ran a home for troubled youth he was converting into a religious retreat. Schwartzbauer's body was found in the burned rubble of his home in May 2013.

Initially, Bachman faced murder charges for Schwartzbauer's death, but the charges were dismissed with prejudice. In late 2014, a grand jury indicted Bachman for murder and the case went to trial in April 2016.

About four years before his death, Schwartzbauer took in Bachman. When Schwartzbauer died, Bachman was building a cabin for himself across from the lake on his landlord's property.

An initial coroner's report concluded Schwartzbauer was dead of shotgun wounds before the fire started. But the final Ramsey County Coroner's report concluded the manner of death was ultimately undetermined.

The home was engulfed in flames in late May of 2013, leaving little evidence behind.

During the trial, the fire marshal testified the fire was intentionally set and likely burned for about three hours by the time deputies arrived on scene, but the medical examiner didn't rule on the cause of death in the case.