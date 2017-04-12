Teen artist places second at state Junior Duck Stamp Contest

The Park Rapids Area High School senior submitted her entry last month after taking an elective art class.

A Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp awards ceremony will be held for all first, second and third place winners at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, April 29. Winning artists will receive ribbons and prizes donated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and MN Ducks Unlimited.

The winning artwork will be exhibited throughout the state at national wildlife refuge events and various other locations throughout the year.

A striking pair of American Wigeon was selected by judges as "Best of Show." Eighteen-year-old Josh Tutland of St. Michael used colored pencils to create his first place-winning entry. This is his third year participating in the Junior Duck Stamp Contest. His conservation message was "As a hunter, I understand the importance of conservation. My duck stamp has given me more information on the types of habitat we need to conserve and how that varies for each species of duck."

Tutland's artwork will compete at the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest, along with other state and U.S. territory entries. This year's national contest will be held on April 21 in Charleston, South Carolina. The winner of the national contest will have their entry made into a Junior Duck Stamp that is sold for $5, with proceeds from these stamps supporting conservation education programs.