Six Park Rapids 'speechers' headed to state

These Park Rapids Area High School speech students received awards at Saturday's Section tournament. Front row, from left, is Amber Schroeder, Myah Schultz and Emily Kjenaas. Back row: Coral Johnson, Madison Malzahn, Katelynn Warmbold and Jake Reish. Not pictured is Trinah Szafranski. (Submitted photo)

Six teammates received first or second place medals, qualifying them for the state speech tournament, which will be held April 22 in Apple Valley. Myah Schultz and Coral Johnson received first place in Duo Interpretation. The following people received second place in their categories: Madison Malzahn in Dramatic Interpretation, Katelynn Warmbold in Extemporaneous speaking, Amber Schroeder in Great Speeches, Emily Kjenaas in Storytelling.