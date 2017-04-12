Six Park Rapids 'speechers' headed to state
Park Rapids Area High School took 18 students to participate in the Section Speech contest in Underwood on April 8.
Six teammates received first or second place medals, qualifying them for the state speech tournament, which will be held April 22 in Apple Valley. Myah Schultz and Coral Johnson received first place in Duo Interpretation. The following people received second place in their categories: Madison Malzahn in Dramatic Interpretation, Katelynn Warmbold in Extemporaneous speaking, Amber Schroeder in Great Speeches, Emily Kjenaas in Storytelling.
Trinah Szafranski earned a fourth place medal in Dramatic Interpretation. Jake Reish also took fourth place in Extemporaneous Speaking. The team finished in fourth place overall.