Park Rapids a finalist for inbound call center

Final site selection depends to a large extent upon the response to this simple six question survey. The survey is designed to demonstrate the number of potential applicants and their level of interest in these jobs. The name and location of the company is not being identified at this time, but the potential employer is a modern call center. This call center handles inbound calls specializing in health care products and expects to hire 50 to 100 employees.

Those interested in this type of position are encouraged to complete the survey by at the web address listed below, and help bring this new employer to Park Rapids.

The Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Commission (HCREDC) is asking the public to spread the word about the potential new employer and the new jobs that would be brought to the Park Rapids area.

The HCREDC is looking for a strong response and the company's final decision will be based to a large extent on the potential labor pool. To complete the simple survey go to the following web address: http://hubbardcountyedc.com/survey.php