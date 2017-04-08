Another suspect in the case, Jeffrey Jamaile Taylor, 20, the father of the toddler, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the area. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

Police booked Jeffery Arkis Taylor, 19, into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, and aiding and abetting murder and attempted murder.

As police canvassed a wooded area southeast of the original shooting scene in the neighborhood, they located a second suspect.

Jeffrey J. Taylor and 19-year-old Maria Alana McIntosh, who was killed in the shooting, were the parents of the 18-month-old girl. Jeffrey J. Taylor and Jeffery A. Taylor were half-brothers.

The other homicide victims were Maria's father, 47-year-old Wade Gordon McIntosh, and her 17-year-old sister, Olivia Felis McIntosh.

"My Uncle Wade... my cousins... they were all good, beautiful people, inside and out," said relative Louis Hernandez. "We are very blessed that the baby is OK."

Report of shots fired leads to four victims

On Friday, just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at an apartment building in the 1600 block of English Street.

An officer at the scene reported three victims inside the building. A male was unconscious and not breathing, a female was not conscious and breathing and another female was conscious and breathing, according to the emergency radio traffic posted by Minnesota Police Clips. In the parking lot, a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head; that person was not conscious and not breathing.

Diane Hagler, who lives on the third floor of the three-level apartment building, said she was awakened by two gunshots and soon heard a woman screaming outside.

She looked through her sliding glass door and saw a cousin of Anita McIntosh — the woman who remains critically injured — in front of the building scream, "He killed my whole family. He killed my whole family."

The cousin lives in a second-floor unit next door to where Anita McIntosh and her daughters have lived for several years, Hagler said. Anita McIntosh is a caretaker for the building and "has a heart of gold," Hagler said.

On Friday night, two uniformed St. Paul police officers stood outside both units. A bouquet of flowers, left by a friend of the McIntosh family, leaned against the door of the unit where three of the victims were shot.

Paramedics pronounced Wade McIntosh and his daughters dead at the building, which is at the corner of Larpenteur Avenue and a few blocks from Lake Phalen. Anita McIntosh, who is Wade's ex-wife, was taken to Regions Hospital.

"We are all praying for my auntie right now," Hernandez said Friday, adding that his family is feeling a lot of anger about what happened.

'It's very scary'

After police heard about the missing toddler, they set up a perimeter and began a process to initiate an Amber Alert, but a team of officers and a K-9 located the girl about two hours later, police said.

"Got the baby," an officer could be heard saying in a dispatch recorded by Police Clips. "We got the baby!"

Police said in the recording that paramedics were needed for the child to treat hypothermia. She was taken to a hospital and was uninjured, police said.

The shed is in the backyard of a residence that Terry Yang rents. Yang said she woke up early Friday to find police behind the home. A police dog was barking and officers' could be seen using flashlights to scan the area.

Officers were ordering a man to come out from the shed, she said. He did and they took him into custody. Yang said she never saw the little girl.

Yang thought the man could be a drunk driving suspect who ran from police, but later she found out he was arrested after the fatal shootings.

"It's very scary," said Yang, who was in her home with her five children.

Community mourns

Wade McIntosh was remembered Friday as "a stand-up guy ... a jack-of-all trades," said Greg Verdeja.

Verdeja met McIntosh, who grew up on St. Paul's West Side, when they were sixth graders at Cherokee Heights Elementary School. They went to Humboldt High School together, before McIntosh headed to Henry Sibley High School.

Maria and Olivia were McIntosh's only children, Verdeja said. The teens were "kind, beautiful young girls and they didn't deserve this, obviously," he said.

Maria McIntosh graduated from AGAPE High School in St. Paul in 2016, according to a spokesman for the St. Paul School District. The school offers programming for teens who are pregnant or parenting.

She transferred to the high school in the 2014-2015 school year after previously attending school in Roseville, according to a spokesman for that district.

Olivia McIntosh attended the Inver Grove Heights school district until 7th grade and spent one semester in Roseville. It's not clear where she went after that.

Roseville Superintendent Aldo Sicoli offered his support to the McIntosh family Friday afternoon.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two former Roseville Area High School students," he said in a prepared statement. "I know I speak on behalf of the entire Roseville Area Schools community when I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family members and friends of Maria and Olivia."

Suspect is jailed

Jeffery A. Taylor remained jailed on Friday. Police said they will continue to investigate Taylor's involvement and plan to present a case to the Ramsey County attorney's office Monday to consider charges against him.

Minnesota criminal records show each of the half-brothers was convicted of disorderly conduct in recent years, but not a history of more serious convictions. A relative reached in Missouri Friday declined to comment.

Investigators ask anyone with information about what happened to call (651) 266-5650.