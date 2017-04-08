Witnesses told police they saw a male driver exit a black SUV and grab an older male student who was around 14 or 15 years old with black hair and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

The boy and his skateboard were put into the SUV, and witnesses said the victim was pounding on the window and yelling for help. There may have been a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle, witnesses told police.

The black SUV had a luggage rack and a pink breast cancer awareness sticker on the right side of the rear window.

If you have any information, please contact Battle Lake Police Department at (218) 864-8989 or Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department at (218) 998-8555.