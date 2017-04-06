Update: Authorities identify man sought in Itasca State Park

Charges are expected to be filed in Clearwater County tomorrow and Bachman is not in custody at this time.

A Hubbard County jury found Bachman not guilty of murder and arson charges in 2016 related to the death of James Schwartzbauer in 2013.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, April 5 at approximately 4 p.m. they received a call of a person staying in a cabin in Itasca State Park who was not paying for the stay. A deputy responded to the park and was met by a Minnesota Conservation Officer.

The officers learned that a Frederick William Bachman, age 30, was the person whom the park had identified as staying in the cabin. The officers knew that Bachman did not have a valid driver's license and when they spotted him driving in the park, they initiated a traffic stop. Bachman initially stopped and then fled the scene in his vehicle. A short pursuit ensued and ended at the Mary Gibbs Center where Bachman fled on foot. Officers chased Bachman on foot, however, he was able to get back to his vehicle and drive off again. Another pursuit started, but due to the narrow and curvy roads within the park, officers decided to back off and lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was located near another cabin. Hubbard County SWAT team happened to be in the area and assisted in clearing the cabin and Bachman was not located.

SWAT and other law enforcement had closed off Wilderness Drive by 6 p.m. Wednesday near the headwaters of the Mississippi during the search as the park remained open.

The Minnesota State Patrol brought in a helicopter with infrared imaging, searched the area from the air, and could not locate the suspect.

The theory is that he fled the area on a bicycle that he had inside his vehicle. Contrary to some media reports, no active manhunt is ongoing at this time, the sheriff's office said. Charges are being filed with the Clearwater County Attorney's Office. If anyone has information, where Bachman is or comes across him, contact your local law enforcement agency, or call 911. The public is not considered to be at risk, however, do not approach the suspect on your own.