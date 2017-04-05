Frieden appointed as Hubbard County Attorney

Interested applicants, Erika Randall and Frieden, both addressed the commissioners separately about their interest in being considered for the vacant position of County Attorney at the regular Hubbard County Board meeting on Tuesday.

After much discussion, Commissioner Charlene Christensen made the motion to appoint Frieden. Commissioners Cal Johannsen and Ed Smith voted in favor of the motion, with Commissioners Vern Massie and Dan Stacey opposed.

More on this story will be published in Saturday's edition of the Enterprise.