Welcome to the Hubbard County COLA monthly column

As seasonal traffic increases, it is easy to recognize that a major economic factor for our area is our clean, clear waters. Through this monthly column by the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations, we will be sharing information to benefit all who enjoy our special area lakes and rivers.

Our mission is to protect and enhance the quality of our lakes and rivers, preserve the economic, recreational and natural environmental values of our shorelands and promote the responsible use of our waters and related habitats. Celebrating 30 years in 2018, HC COLA is a coalition of 29 lake associations and their approximate 2,100 members that represent 37 lakes in Hubbard County. Our mission enhances, promotes and protects the interests of lakeshore property owners, lake associations, local government, the general public and future generations. Each of us lives in a watershed, therefore our healthy waters depend upon all of us!

Perhaps you and your family would want to participate in some new adventures to help benefit your favorite waterbody. Below are HC COLA programs available this spring for anyone interested. If you have questions about these programs and/or want to participate, please email us at hccolamn@gmail.com or call HC COLA President Sharon Natzel at 763-355-7908.

HC COLA will have training on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. for those that would like to begin or continue a lake water-monitoring program. Learn more about your favorite lake's water quality by sampling water five times, May through September, on the third Sunday of the month. The lab analysis for the entire season is only $220. It is not difficult to sample and just requires elbow grease and a boat. Actions such as using fertilizer with zero phosphorus, regular septic system maintenance, using a "no-mow" technique near the water's edge for a portion of your yard and preventing shoreline erosion can help sustain healthy waters.

On Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m., HC COLA in partnership with Hubbard County Extension will host Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Detection Training. In this course, you will learn about aquatic invasive plants and animals and their native look-alikes. Whether you are walking on the dock just above the water's surface or out on the lake in your canoe or boat, take time to observe the aquatic vegetation growing. When you reel in a "weed" on your fishing lure, begin to notice what it is. When you are at the beach, look at the plant fragments washed up on shore. Native vegetation provides a healthy environment for fish, waterfowl, and shorebirds also! By being able to recognize native aquatic plants you will be able to help keep watch for invasives that can disrupt nature's balance. You can help protect the natural environment you enjoy so much by participating in this class.

The educational presentation videos from the AIS prevention event "Help! We're Surrounded!" are now online www.hubbardcolamn.org/ais-presentations.html. Hubbard County is surrounded by counties and lakes with AIS that threaten our lakes and communities. Learn about multiple actions to help shield Hubbard County and how we have a stake in the local tourist economy and tax base that is threatened by AIS.

We also invite you to attend our monthly board meetings to learn from our interesting speakers. We always have the speakers first on the agenda followed by a break before we start the business meeting. You are not expected to stay for the business meeting unless that interests you. Our Thursday, April 27 HC COLA Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. at Northwoods Bank, and the topic is Septic System Management for Lake Protection. Come for refreshments and conversation at 6 p.m. The Park Rapids Enterprise always lists our HC COLA in their Upcoming Events. Visit www.Hubbard COLAmn.org to learn more.

(Members of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations will write a monthly column in the Enterprise addressing water issues in the region.)