As part of the initiative, free seed packets are being given away. Gardeners of all levels can easily cultivate green and purple beans this summer.

"One Vegetable, One Community" is a joint effort of the University of Minnesota Extension SNAP-Ed, Institute on Environment and Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership.

Residents, businesses, churches, government offices and others throughout the area are urged to grow the tasty legumes in containers, raised beds, planter boxes or gardens.

Starting in April, 300 seed packets will be available through the Hubbard County U of M Extension Office, Park Rapids Area Library, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Hubbard County Food Shelf.

The packets include planting tips, a children's activity, gardening sticks, nutritional information, and, of course, green bean and purple bean seeds. They will be distributed as long as supplies last.

Container gardening tips

Assorted small, young salad green leaves sprout from a long, rectangular container.

"Lettuce doesn't have deep roots," explains Master Gardener Kyle Schulz, making it ideal for container gardening.

She planted the mesclun seed mix — a mild-flavored salad — three weeks ago. A traditional mesclun mix often includes chervil, arugula, leafy lettuces and endive. Schulz keeps the containers, three in all, under a sunny window in her home.

"By this weekend, with all the sun we've been getting, this is going to be completely full," she predicted on Monday.

Schulz was on hand at the "One Vegetable, One Community" kickoff to share container gardening tips.

She brought a container of basil and another with oregano. Cilantro, parsley, sage, lemongrass and chives are also easily grown in containers.

"Now, this spring, when you get to greenhouses, you'll see herbs for sale. It's amazing how many herbs are Zone 3 hardy," she said. "All of these are good to snip to put in salads or hamburgers."

Sage is ideal for pork and chicken dishes.

"That's so easy to grow. That's wonderful," Schulz said.

Lemongrass is like parsley, "but it has a lemon flavor to it."

Clip the bulbs off of chives and put them in stir frys, she suggested.

She recommends using a potting mix — not a potting soil — for container gardens. When wet, potting soil will "get hard as a rock, just like clay," whereas potting mix has sphagnum, peat moss, perlite and fertilizer.

"The reason you want that mix is that it absorbs the water and holds the water in the container," Schultz said. "The roots will grow into moisture."

Avoid potting mixes that have a "water retaining agent" because it keeps the water and nutrients away from plant roots.

She wets down the potting mix before planting seeds on top and lightly covering them with soil. There's enough moisture in the potting mix if you can squeeze a clump in your fist and it retains it shape, she noted.

Place the containers in a sunny spot and voilà: fresh lettuce and herbs.

"The thing with herbs, you have to pick them back. The more you pick them, the better," Schulz said. "Once you start to use these, you experiment."

Add fresh herbs to poultry, meat, salads.

"You've just got to experiment. And it tastes so wonderful."

Eggs-cellent

One thousand chickens — a mix of Hyline Brown, Ameraucana and Leghorn — cluck and peck on Matt Hendrickson's farm.

He's been in the egg production business for about five years. He supplies fresh eggs to Chuck's Country Foods, Hub 71, Beagle Books and other local customers.

A Menahga High School graduate, Hendrickson started with a few chickens on his farm, located 8 miles west of Menahga.

Customer demand for fresh, organic eggs grew and Hendrickson's free-ranging chicken operation expanded with it.

"Our chickens are running around eating bugs and grass in the sunshine," he said, noting there are no woodticks on his 40-acre property thanks to the hungry poultry.

He and his family gather 60 to 70 dozen eggs every day.

Ameraucana lay bluish-greenish eggs, Leghorns lay white ones. Hyline Brown is a "good egg-producing breed," he said.

Every March, Hendrickson gets 1,200 day-old chicks and raises them himself.

He donated eggs for Monday's "One Vegetable, One Community" kickoff.

For more information about "One Vegetable, One Community," visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/UMNovoc. Donna Anderson, the local U of M SNAP-Ed educator, can be reached at 218-640-0285 or email Ande8387@umn.edu.