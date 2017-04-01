Spring burning restrictions in effect

To find burning restrictions for different areas, go to mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions or call a local DNR Forestry office. Fire conditions may change quickly. So, individuals are encouraged to check before burning.

During spring restrictions, the state will not give out burning permits for burning brush or yard waste. Debris burning is especially dangerous in April and May when most wildfires occur in Minnesota. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning such as composting or hauling brush to a collection site.

"Burning restrictions for southern and central Minnesota will begin on Friday, March 31," said Linda Gormanson, DNR burn permit coordinator. "We anticipate that north-central Minnesota restrictions will start Monday, April 3, and the rest of the state will follow."

The restrictions usually last four to six weeks until sufficient green growth occurs. These spring restrictions have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the number and size of fires the DNR responds to each year.

Burning restrictions do not apply to campfires, they are still allowed. Clear an area around the campfire, watch it continuously and make sure it is out cold to the touch before leaving.

As of March 30, the Minnesota DNR says the fire danger in Hubbard County is "moderate." This rating means fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate. Fires can start from most accidental causes, but with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low. Fires in open-cured grassland will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Woods fires spread slowly to moderately fast. The average fire is of moderate intensity, although heavy concentrations of fuel may burn hot. Short-distance spotting may occur, but is not persistent. Fires are not likely to become serious, and control is relatively easy.